Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 58 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4,587.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.37. The company had a trading volume of 887,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,410. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $339.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.