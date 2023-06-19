Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,919 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,071 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

