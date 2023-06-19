Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,916 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.86. 3,097,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.251 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

