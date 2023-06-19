Avaii Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.06. 3,244,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

