Avaii Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTIP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 1,542,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,311. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

