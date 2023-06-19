Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.15. 13,741,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,466,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

