Avaii Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.87. 316,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,587. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.