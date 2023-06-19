Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.93. 8,847,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

