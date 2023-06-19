Avaii Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSA traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $18.85. 19,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

