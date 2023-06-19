Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) is Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.54% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

