Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bakkt Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BKKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 133.00% and a negative net margin of 1,057.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bakkt

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bakkt news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,824.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,499,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,748,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $68,824.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 754,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,289.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,220 shares of company stock worth $263,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 868,031 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 645,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,460,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKKT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

