Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. 11,573,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

