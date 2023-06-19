Bank of America Raises Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $6.75

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Cellebrite DI from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

CLBT opened at $6.43 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

