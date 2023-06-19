BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 9,510,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Insider Transactions at BARK

In related news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BARK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARK Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE:BARK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,550. The company has a market cap of $248.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. BARK has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BARK will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.