BCS Wealth Management Acquires 571 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VUG stock opened at $279.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
