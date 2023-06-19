BCS Wealth Management Acquires 571 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $279.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.