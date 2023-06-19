BCS Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after acquiring an additional 702,362 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

