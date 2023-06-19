BCS Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BALT opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

