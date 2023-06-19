BCS Wealth Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $168,717,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 572,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 246,469 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 341,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 479,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

