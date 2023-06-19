BCS Wealth Management Has $743,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $129.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $132.02.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.