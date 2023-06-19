BCS Wealth Management Purchases 4,539 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,387,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 93,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

