BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,213 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Up 0.1 %

IOCT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

