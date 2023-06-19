BCS Wealth Management Sells 2,366 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

BATS:PJUL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. 33,819 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

