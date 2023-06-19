Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Olin by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,561. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

