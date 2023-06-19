Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,087 shares of company stock worth $6,980,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,328,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of -321.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

