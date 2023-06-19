Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. NiSource accounts for about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Insider Activity

NiSource Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,456,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

