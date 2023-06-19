Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 241000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Benton Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.68.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

