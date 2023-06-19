Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 11,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. 6,435,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,413. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

