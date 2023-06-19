BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Raised by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,510 ($31.41) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.86.

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHP opened at $63.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

