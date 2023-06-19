BinaryX (BNX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $182.40 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $182.40 million and $33,602.01 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for approximately $37.62 or 0.00140776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

