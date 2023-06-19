Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.29) million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 235.66% and a negative net margin of 32.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.