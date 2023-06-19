Birch Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,961 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

