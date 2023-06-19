Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $92.65 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

