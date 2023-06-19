Birch Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

