Birch Capital Management LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

