Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 4.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

UPS opened at $178.58 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.