BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $331.86 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $26,722.52 or 0.99928504 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $331.86 million and approximately $413,166.36 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,436.20890523 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $402,753.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

