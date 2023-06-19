BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $329.07 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $329.07 million and approximately $404,105.21 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $26,497.50 or 0.99980256 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

