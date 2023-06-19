Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Hits $9.59 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $511.90 billion and approximately $9.59 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $26,378.27 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00405838 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00094144 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018711 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,406,075 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
