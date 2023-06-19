Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $516.98 billion and approximately $12.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $26,639.07 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.67 or 0.00396660 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00093362 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018367 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,406,737 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
