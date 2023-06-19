BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Hits $449.51 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $449.51 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002170 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002638 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

