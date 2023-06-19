BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

