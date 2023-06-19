Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.68 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Blur has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $24.72 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 699,032,152.7777778 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.34118159 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $20,187,892.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

