BMO Capital Markets Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $140.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.23. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $18,597,800,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.