BMO Capital Markets Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $90.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.78.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $80.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

