BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In other news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 148.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 38,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,758. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

