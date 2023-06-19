BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after purchasing an additional 786,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 4,735,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,473. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

