Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.80. 1,159,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,496. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

