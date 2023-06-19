Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $151.35

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.49. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

