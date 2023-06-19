Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target at $79.88

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,546,000 after purchasing an additional 274,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

