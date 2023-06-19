Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $35.17

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. Analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,074,000 after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,226,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,232,000 after acquiring an additional 230,620 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,235,000 after acquiring an additional 295,911 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company. It engages in the provision of data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

